AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-19 08:16:13

Asus melder sig klar med et nyt gaming headset

Er du fan af ASUS og deres gaming headsets, så vil det sikkert glæde dig at vide de nu er klar med et nyt ROG Strix Fusion 300

ASUS udvider familien inden for gamer headsets med deres nye ROG Strix Fusion 300, som ifølge ASUS er designet som værende “designed for marathon gaming”



Udstyret med store 50mm ASUS Essence drivers, built-in virtual 7.1-channel surround sound samt bløde ROG Hybrid ørepuder, er grundlaget lagt for mange timer foran computeren med hardcore gaming.



ROG Strix Fusion 300 understøtter PC, Mac, konsoller og smartphones, og påtrykkes en pris på £99.99.



Det nye ROG Strix Fusion 300 forventes at ramme butikkerne i september 2017.

ASUS skriver følgende:



Strix Fusion 300 has a compact and lightweight design that that is ideal for marathon gaming sessions. ROG Hybrid ear cushions combine soft, sound-isolating protein leather and breathable fabric mesh for maximum comfort without compromising sound quality. The ear cushions have a wrap-around design that provides a 30%-larger coverage area and 50%-better sound isolation than traditional ear cushions to let gamers enjoy longer, more immersive gaming sessions without fatigue.

Strix Fusion 300 features both a USB 2.0 connector and a 3.5 mm audio connector for compatibility with a wide range of devices, including PC, Mac, game consoles and smartphones. Built-in 7.1-channel virtual surround sound eliminates the need for separate surround-sound or dongles, and can be easily activated with one click of a dedicated button on the headset, letting users enjoy immersive audio for gaming, music or videos anytime, even when on the go.

