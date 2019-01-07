AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-01-07 08:33:01

CES 2019: Jabra’s nye headphones tilpasser sig automatisk til dine omgivelser

Under CES 2018 annoncerede Jabra deres Elite 65t true wireless earbuds, som sidenhen har vundet anerkendelse hos både kunder og medier.

Nu er Jabra igen aktuelle med nye produkter, og heriblandt finder vi et nye over-ear noise-cancelling headphones.

Med lanceringen af Elite 85h skriver Jabra blandt andet:



”Jabra Elite 85h offers an option that will help block out the world around you and provide hands-free access to your virtual assistant of choice for $299”



Der findes allerede et hav af headsets på markedet, som har integreret Active noise cancellation (ANC). Active noise cancellation (ANC) er en fantastisk funktion, men mange high-end hovedtelefoner har i disse dage en eller anden form for adaptiv lyd koblet på for at justere funktionen til det miljø, du befinder dig i.



Det er netop hvad Jabra har gjort med Elite 85h.



Jabra fortsætter: With SmartSound, a tool that harnesses audeering, context intelligence technology, the Elite 85h analyzes the noise around you and automatically adjusts the audio between one of three modes: Commute, In Public or In Private. In other words, if you move from a noisy sidewalk into a much quieter Lyft for your commute, these headphones will make the change to ensure good sound quality. Jabra's Sound+ app offers further control over the audio, including the ability to save custom settings for future use”

Key features på Jabra Elite 85h



SmartSound: Audio adapts automatically to your surroundings

Hands-free voice assistant control for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant without pushing a button

Three color variations: Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy Blue

Up to 32-hours of battery with ANC activated and 35 hours without ANC

8 microphones in total, with four dedicated for calls, two for ANC and two for SmartSound. In combination, this creates the six-microphone call technology and 4-microphone ANC and SmartSound solution

40 mm custom-engineered drivers

IP52 dust and rain resistance

Jabra Sound+ app for SmartSound features, including customized settings

Shipping: April 2019



Jabra Elite 85h kommer på markedet fra april med et pris på $299.



Læs mere HER

Billeder & Kilde

Jabra



