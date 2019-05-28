AUTHOR :

Computex 2019: Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha S 7.1 surround gaming headset annonceret

På Computex 2019 har HyperX en division under Kingston Technology, fremvist en række nye gaming produkter. Herunder de nye Cloud Alpha S gaming hovedtelefoner, der tilbyder 7.1 surround sound.

Kingston Hyper Alpha Cloud S 7.1 surround hovedtelefoner, bliver officielt lanceret i september 2019 og vil blive prissat til $ 130.



HyperX Vi lancerer også deres nye Alloy Origins Keyboard i 3. kvartal 2019 prissat til $ 110, og FURY DDR4 og FURY DDR4 RGB RAM bliver til rådighed i anden halvdel af 2019. Her er priserne endnu ukendt.



Cloud Orbit S headsettet kommer som rosinen i pølse neden i 3. kvartal 2019 og prissat til 330 dollar.



“The new Cloud Alpha S features dual chamber technology that delivers accurate in-game sound with incredible range and tone. Dual chambers allow the Cloud Alpha S to separate bass from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound that makes games, music and movies more realistic and immersive. Cloud Alpha S offers adjustable bass slider and includes a custom-tuned audio control box with HyperX 7.1 surround sound2. Game and chat balance controls are available to mix the game and chat audio levels.”



HyperX will also be showcasing a fully updated version of the company’s NGenuity software during Computex 2019, redesigned to offer an intuitive user-friendly experience interface. “The first public showing of the newest version of NGenuity will be demonstrated on the latest HyperX FURY RGB memory and is now available on the Microsoft Store for download”.



Specifikationerne på Cloud Alpha S 7.1 surround gaming headset inkluderer:



– 7.1 Surround Sound

– HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers for more distinction and less distortion

– Signature Award-Winning HyperX comfort

– Durable aluminium frame with expanded headband

– Detachable braided cable with convenient in-line audio control

– Detachable noise cancellation microphone

– Discord and TeamSpeak Certified

– Multi-platform compatibility — dominate on PC or console



