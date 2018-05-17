AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-05-17 14:30:15

Her er de nye Bullet wireless earbuds fra OnePlus

Naturlig tiltrak OnePlus 6 telefonen sig al opmærksomheden på gårsdagens OnePlus event i København, hvor vi selv var tilstede, men med i bagagen havde producenten også nye earbuds, Bullets wireless headphones.

Bullets Wireless er udviklet til at danne par med OnePlus 6, og designet med producentens fast charge teknologi. De oplades via USB-C, og kan oplades til fem timers brug på blot 10 minutter. De er udformet, så de skal rundt om nakken, så de ikke bare mistes under f.eks. løb m.v., og giver derfor en lækker form for frihed ved brugen af Bullets wireless.

Bullets wireless ryger i handlen ved udgangen af juni 2018 til en vejlende pris på £69, €69 eller $69, og kan købes direkte fra OnePlus’ egen webshop.

”Equipped with magnets, the Bullets Wireless headphones slap together to prevent tangles and can be easily paired with a OnePlus 5/5T or 6 allowing users to pause music playback when the magnets are connected and to resume when pulled apart. We are also in delopment of the ability to answer calls by merely unclipping the earbuds, but this feature is still currently unavailable but will hopefully roll out shortly for owners to enjoy”

”On a single charge, the wireless headphones are capable of providing up to 8 hours of useful life and include OnePlus fast charge technology that is capable of providing up to 5 hours of continuous playback from just a quick 10-minute charge. The technology is also compatible with any international standard USB-C cable, and you do not have to use the company’s unique Dash charger as you do with existing OnePlus smartphones”



