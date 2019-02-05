AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-02-05 14:31:26

Logitech G har præsenteret nye gaming headsets til 2019 familien.

Denne gang gaming headsets i form af Logitech G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset, Logitech G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Headset, Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset og Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset.

Denne gang gaming headsets i form af Logitech G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset, Logitech G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Headset, Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset og Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset.



Ens for alle nye gamer headsets er lancering i indeværende måned til en pris på:



The Ultimate Sound and Lighting for Your Battlestation



– Logitech G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset – $169.99 MSRP

– Logitech G635 7.1 Gaming Headset – $139.99 MSRP



The Perfect Battle Royale Headsets



– Logitech G432 7.1 Gaming Headset – $79.99 MSRP

– Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset – $59.99 MSRP



Logitech fortæller:



“Ultimate Sound and Lighting for Your Battlestation” gaming headsets. “For gamers looking to make their battlestation the envy of everyone, the Logitech G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset delivers superior audio and amazing RGB lighting. It’s the first in a family of headsets to feature Logitech G’s exclusive Pro-G 50mm Audio driver, which is crafted from hybrid mesh material for high-quality audio that delivers deep bass and a round sound profile for highly cinematic audio. In addition, this new headset features Logitech G’s LIGHTSYNC technology– dynamic and customizable illumination that synchronizes to any content, including games, videos, and music. This technology allows you to customize every color to match your setup across keyboards, mice and headsets. The new headset also features DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound, an incredible technology that simulates the 3D environment of the audio’s original mixing stage.”

Billeder & Kilde

Logitech



