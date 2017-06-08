AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-08 09:50:56

Logitech G433 og G233 Gaming Headsets annonceret

Logitech er klar med helt nye gaming produkter i form af Logitech G433 og G233 Gaming Headset. Produkterne er allerede på markedet.

Logitech melder sig på banen med 2 nye gaming headsets med release af Logitech G433 7.1 Gaming Headset og Logitech G233 Prodigy Gaming Headset.



Prisen på Logitech G433 7.1 Gaming Headset sættes til $99.99 og Logitech G233 Prodigy Gaming Headset rammer en pris på $79.99.





Logitech sender deres G433 og G233 headset på vej med følgende statement:



When we starting working on G433 and G233 headset, our starting point wasn’t technology but fabrics. These headsets had to be extremely lightweight, comfortable and durable. And it had to look great away from your Gaming rig and out in the real world.

Only when we had achieved that, did we factor in the technology requirements. Our inspiration for the new fabric design comes from two places. We were the first company to apply sports mesh fabrics to headphones so we have a wealth of experience and consumer research to draw upon. Secondly, the high performance and high design fabrics of the sports apparel and shoe industry provide a wealth of knowledge on how to create performance products that are lightweight, comfortable, fashion-forward designs.



The result of our efforts is a family if headsets that are durable, yet lightweight and extremely comfortable. The Logitech G433 features a hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric finish that comes in four colors: Royal Blue, Fire Red, Triple Black, and a special Camo Blue, sold exclusively through Best Buy in North America. The Logitech G233 comes in a soft-touch black material with sports mesh Cyan Blue ear pads.



Vil du læse mere om de nye Logitech G433 7.1 Gaming Headset og Logitech G233 Prodigy Gaming Headsets, så besøg Logitech for den komplette oversigt HER.

Begge er på vej til test på Tweak.dk



