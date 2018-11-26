AUTHOR :

Logitech er ved at opkøbe Plantronics?

Opdatering 26/11 kl. 11:30

A Logitech spokesperson has contacted us to confirm they are no longer in acquisition discussions with Plantronics. The full statement reads: "In response to media reports and in accordance with Swiss disclosure requirements, Logitech International today confirmed it was engaged in discussions with Plantronics regarding a potential transaction. However, those discussions were terminated. Logitech does not intend to comment further."

"Logitech Ends Negotiations to Acquire Plantronics"



En rapport fra Reuters fremviser Logitech efter alt at dømme vil udvide deres hardware imperium. En udvidelse, der blandt andet har inkluderet opkøb af Blue Microphones.

Nu kunne det tyde på næste skidt kunne omhandle opkøb af ingen mindre end Plantronics for den nette sum af 2.2 milliarder.



”Logitech is in discussions to acquire Plantronics, a U.S. company that makes Bluetooth earpieces and gaming headsets. If a deal is reached it would be Logitech’s largest acquisition ever and would highlight its efforts to further diversify its business”



”Logitech has reportedly offered more than $2.2 billion for Plantronics. If the negotiations end up being successful, a formal announcement of this deal could be made as early as next week. However, sources mentioned in the report caution that it’s also possible that the talks fall through with no deal being signed”



På nuværende tidspunkt forelægger der ingen officielle udmeldinger fra hverken Logitech eller Plantronics



Flere udenlandske medier omtaler en af årsagerne til sammensmeltningen mellem de to mastodonter, kunne være at være i at forsøge at minimere produktionsomkostningerne, som stiger og stiger grundet Trumps nye importbeskatning mellem USA og Kina.

