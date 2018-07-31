AUTHOR :
PUBLISHED : 2018-07-31 12:51:01

Logitech opkøber Blue Microphones


Logitech netop annonceret opkøb af Blue Microphones for $117 millioner USD. Dermed udvider Logitech altså deres portfolio brands, som allerede inkluderer Astro Gaming, Jaybird samt Ultimate Ears.

Logitech netop annonceret opkøb af Blue Microphones for $117 millioner USD. Dermed udvider Logitech altså deres portfolio brands, som allerede inkluderer Astro Gaming, Jaybird samt Ultimate Ears.


Blue Microphones er en velkendt aktør både i ind og udland, og Tweak.dk har mange gange stiftet bekendtskab med deres kvalitetsprodukter inden for headsets.

 

 


Logitech’s CEO, Bracken Darrell forklarer:


“Logitech’s acquisition of Blue Microphones will accelerate our entry into a growing market, and offers another way for us to help bring people’s passions (from music to blogging) to life. Joining with Blue is an adjacent opportunity for us – a new way to grow – with additional synergies related to our existing gaming, PC webcam and audio categories. It’s exciting!”


Fra John Maier, Blue Microphones CEO forlyder det:


“Blue and Logitech have a lot in common. Both companies work at being small, fast and hungry, crafting great products with cutting-edge design and technology. We’re an established leader in the broadcasting space with a strong product portfolio. Logitech has design at its heart, tech know-how and global reach. Together we can do amazing things.”


Du kan læse resten af historien HER

 


Læs Mere

ANBEFALET

VORES PARTNERE

Synology
Olympus
Razer
MSI
Cooler Master
Cougar Gaming
Corsair
AMD
ASRock
Deepcool
Seasonic
Gigabyte