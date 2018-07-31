AUTHOR :

Logitech opkøber Blue Microphones

Logitech netop annonceret opkøb af Blue Microphones for $117 millioner USD. Dermed udvider Logitech altså deres portfolio brands, som allerede inkluderer Astro Gaming, Jaybird samt Ultimate Ears.

Blue Microphones er en velkendt aktør både i ind og udland, og Tweak.dk har mange gange stiftet bekendtskab med deres kvalitetsprodukter inden for headsets.



Logitech’s CEO, Bracken Darrell forklarer:



“Logitech’s acquisition of Blue Microphones will accelerate our entry into a growing market, and offers another way for us to help bring people’s passions (from music to blogging) to life. Joining with Blue is an adjacent opportunity for us – a new way to grow – with additional synergies related to our existing gaming, PC webcam and audio categories. It’s exciting!”



Fra John Maier, Blue Microphones CEO forlyder det:



“Blue and Logitech have a lot in common. Both companies work at being small, fast and hungry, crafting great products with cutting-edge design and technology. We’re an established leader in the broadcasting space with a strong product portfolio. Logitech has design at its heart, tech know-how and global reach. Together we can do amazing things.”



