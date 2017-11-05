AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-11-05 15:52:07

LucidSound LS25 eSports gamer headset klar i handlen

LucidSound søsætter et nye gaming headset, som er designet og henvendt til eSporten. LucidSound LS25 er fyldt med features og fokus på gaming, og LucidSound er ikke bleg for at rose deres nye gaming headset

Chris Von Huben, CEO hos LucidSound forklarer:



eSports players need the best equipment to compete at tournament level. That’s why we have been working with eSports teams to deliver the best possible product in the LS25. The LS25 is engineered to win with an uncompromising commitment to quality and a focus on the core features players are looking for in an eSports headset.



Features og specifikationer på LucidSound LS25 headsettet indkluderer:



– A remarkably clear sound stage so that gamers can easily identify teammates, enemies and audio cues that provide the difference between victory and defeat

– 50mm High Fidelity speakers with Neodymium magnets have been specifically engineered for gaming

– Designed for long-play sessions the LS25 uses advanced memory foam ear cushions that conform to the individual user and offer superior comfort.

– Dual mics allowing players the option of using the integrated discrete mic (Ideal for phone calls and casual chat) or the unidirectional, flexible boom mic for intense gaming sessions

– Direct to PC connection via a 3.5mm audio jack, ensuring a simple connection to any gaming rig

– Reliable audio connection with no batteries required, pro gamers can be assured of uninterrupted game and chat audio

– Proprietary control system, allowing gamers to adjust volume simply by twisting the ear cup

– Fully compatible with PC, Xbox One (including Xbox One X), PlayStation4, and mobile platforms

Prisen er sat til $80. Du kan læse mere via LucidSound HER



