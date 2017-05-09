AUTHOR : Lars

LucidSound LS35X trådløse gaming headset connecter direkte til din Xbox

Hvis du som Xbox One ejer venter utålmodigt på et wireless gaming headset, som er i stand til at forbinde til din Xbox One konsol eller Project Scorpio direkte, og på samme måde som en Xbox One kontroller gør, så vil denne nyhed glæde dig voldsomt.

Dette er netop det det nye trådløse LucidSound LS35X gaming headset tilbyder. LS35X Wireless Gaming Headsettet er officially licensed, og ud over at kunne forbinde som vi kender det fra en Xbox One controller, så virker det nye trådløse LucidSound LS35X gaming headset også til Windows 10 systemer uden brug af an base enhed, og drager nytte af samme teknologier, som vi netop kender fra deres kontrollers.



Forventet release af LucidSound LS35X gamer headsettet er omkring sommerferien 2017.



LucidSound skriver følgende om deres LucidSound LS35X gamer headset:



No base station or chat cable is needed, simply pair the LS35X directly with the Xbox One as you would a controller. The LS35X will feature continuous compatibility with past and future Xbox One consoles. Windows 10 users can connect the LS35X directly to new PCs that include built-in Xbox Wireless technology or by using the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows.



In addition to the direct connect technology, the LS35X boasts a magnitude of technical features designed to offer a premium experience for Xbox gamers. The LS35X uses precision 50mm neodymium drivers to provide exceptionally detailed audio. The LS35X is compatible with Windows Sonic for Headphones surround sound technology, providing exceptionally accurate 3D surround sound when playing on Xbox One Consoles and Windows 10.

The LS35X also features state-of-the-art head tracking technology and is also compatible with Dolby® Atmos™ for Headphones surround sound optional add-on for Xbox One and Windows 10.



Hvis du vil læse mere om LucidSound LS35X gamer headsettet, eller se den komplette specifikationsliste, så besøg producentens hjemmeside HER.

