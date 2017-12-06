AUTHOR :

Nyt Sennheiser proffessionelt mobile headset system annonceret

Sennheiser kan andet end lave fede gamer headsets til eSporten eller nørden hjemme foran stuealteret. Producenten har annonceret et professionelt headset og mikrofonsystem, som er henvendt til business segmentet

Om Century Series, fortæller Andreas Bach, President of Sennheiser Communications følgende:



“Sennheiser has today launched four new professional headset microphone systems which take the form of the Century Century Mobile variants witch of been specifically designed to offer users a premium audio and call experience, together with the flexibility to be connected to a wide variety of different devices such as smartphones, tablets or PCs if required”



”Mobility is the new normal in today’s businesses and professionals need to use their mobile devices to stay connected anytime, anywhere. Today’s workspace can consist of just a PC, smartphone or tablet and we have created our new Century Mobile variants to optimize this dynamic environment. With the sound performance, quality and wearing comfort of our new headsets, we are making it seamless to switch between locations and devices without compromising productivity or the speed and clarity of communication.



Century headsets offer superb sound in a high-quality durable design. All headsets in the series feature Sennheiser voice clarity and ultra noise-cancelling microphone for an incredibly accurate and clear listening experience. With a comfortable fit that lasts all day and a solid sense of quality, Century is built to sound superb, look stunning and outlast the competition – in even the toughest call center or office environment. It’s a headset that says you put your people and customers first”.



Du kan læse mere om Century Series via producentens egen hjemmeside HER



