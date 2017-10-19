AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-19 16:48:40

Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset Annonceret

Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset Annonceret, og denne gang satser ROCCAT på en ny stil inden for gamerheadsets

Der har været stille noget tid fra produktionslinjen hos ROCCAT, men det ændrer de på med et nyt gamerheadset, Roccat Khan Pro, som naturligvis er udviklet med henblik på eSport og gaming segmentet.



Med en pris på $100, er Khan Pro is producentens første gaming headset, der opnår prædikatet ” Hi-Res Audio certificate”, som kun tildeles til “best audio products on the market” iflg. ROCCAT.



ROCCAT skriver følgende:



Features of the Khan Pro include Real-Voice mic capable of picking up lower frequencies than competitors in its class, making the human voice sound as natural as possible on a gaming headset ensuring commands and callouts are crystal clear.



Designed for epic moments, the Khan Pro puts you in the esports zone. Imagine yourself on the competition stage surrounded by your teammates, pumped full of energy. You’re ready for battle as you sit face-to-face with your opponents. You can feel the passion as the crowd roars your name. You type “GL & HF” into chat and you’re in the zone, ready to go. The Khan Pro is built for this very moment. It’s the headset that makes you raise your level.



Designed for the needs of esports champs, the Khan Pro truly sets a new industry standard. It’s the first Hi-Res Audio compatible gaming headset and it delivers richer highs, mids & lows so you can pinpoint opponent locations with ease. Its high speed drivers eliminate lag and muddiness, and its passive noise cancelation means it works great even in noisy environments. It’s the headset that beats the competition in every aspect.



