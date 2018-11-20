AUTHOR :

Roccat Renga Boost gaming headset

Roccat har lanceret et nyt budgetvenligt gaming headset i form af Roccat Renga Boost. Prisen sættes til €60, og sælges blandt andet via producentens egen webshop.

Roccat Renga Boost gaming headsettet kommer ifølge ROCCAT med “outstanding sound” straight out of the box, og er kompatibel med PlayStation 4 og Xbox One samt PC, mobilen og tablets via 3.5 tommer jackstik.



Det betyder også Apples nye produkter ikke vil understøttes. Du vil med brug af kompatible adaptere kunne forbinde til Wii U og andre populære enheder.



ROCCAT fortæller:



”Renga is created for gamers who want to add a studio grade audio experience to their arsenal, says Roccat. Who have fitted the gaming headphones with 50mm neodymium drivers to provide “crisp trebles and deep, powerful bass”



“Earcup ventilation, an ergonomic headband and plush ear cushions provide a remarkable level of comfort. Suitable for countless hours of continued use, the Renga makes it feel like you’re not wearing a headset at all. Indeed, it’s 30% lighter than competing headsets! But don’t let its pillow-like comfort fool you, this is a headset that’s built with the toughest materials around. The 50mm neodymium drivers optimal alignment ensures an immersive and dynamic audio experience, for 100% gaming focus.”



For at læse mere om Roccat Renga Boost gaming headsettet klik HER

