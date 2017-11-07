AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-11-07 19:11:17

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth headset lanceret

SteelSeries udvider igen familien af kablet gaming bluetooth headsets, og denne gang navngives det nye familiemedlem Arctis 3 Bluetooth.

Det seneste udspil inden for gaming headsets fra SteelSeries, Arctis 3 Bluetooth er som navnet afslører, også muligt at benytte uden kabel, altså trådløst, hvis det er at foretrække når du gamer.

Prisen på Arctis 3 Bluetooth er sat til på £135.



SteelSeries skriver følgende om Arctis 3 Bluetooth gamer headsettet:



Priced at £135 or $130 the Bluetooth headset is equipped with S1 drivers, og en mokrifon med ClearCast teknologi, og så udbydes Arctis 3 Bluetooth as well as being available in a wide range of different finishes.



Remarkable sound, comfort and style on all gaming platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR and mobile. Bluetooth connects wirelessly to the Switch chat mobile app, and the wired connection delivers game audio. Sync up with friends on Discord or other VoIP clients over Bluetooth while gaming wired to your PS4 or Xbox ONE controller. The ClearCast mic delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation with its proprietary bidirectional design.



Hvis du vil have den komplette oversigt over SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth så klik HER



