AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-07-25 12:41:21

Turtle Beach Elite Pro PC Edition annonceret med et prisskilt på $170

Turtle Beach Elite Pro PC Edition er netop annonceret med et prisskilt på $170, og som uden tvivl vil finde et solidt spot på markedet for gamer headsets

Gaming headsets er populære, og der er mange spændende produkter på markedet. En af de mere populære producenter er Turtle Beach, som er klar med et nyt gamer headset, Elite Pro PC Edition Headset, som kommer med et prisskilt på $170.



Sammen med annonceringen kommer en sprød sammensat produktvideo fra Turtle Beach, som præsenterer Elite Pro gaming-headsettet, tankerne bag designet samt features.



New Turtle Beach Elite Pro PC Edition Headset



• Aerofit Ear Cushions – Revolutionary material technologies combine to keep your ears comfortable and cool, while also blocking out external noise and improving bass response.

• ProSpecs Glasses Relief System – Comfortably wear your headset with glasses thanks to our patented, pressure-relieving technology.

• DTS Headphone:X Surround Sound Technology – Creates a unique, immersive 7.1 channel soundstage around your head so you can pinpoint the exact location of every sound.

• DTS Surround Sound Modes – Personalize your audio preferences with surround sound modes specifically tuned for games, movies and music.

• Superhuman Hearing – Gain the competitive advantage by hearing every single sound around you, like other players sneaking-up behind you and enemy weapon reloads around a corner just before an ambush, and vehicles off in the distance bringing in reinforcements. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone.

• Pro Gaming Mic with TruSpeak Technology – Ensure your voice is heard loud and clear with this professional quality mic.

• 50mm Nanoclear Speakers – Immerse yourself in the game and hear your teammates clearly, thanks to our signature esports audio tuning and large, powerful 50mm speakers.



Med på vejen skriver Turtle Beach:

Turn your headset into an audio weapon with the first headset reimagined from the ground up for eSports athletes – the Turtle Beach® Elite Pro. Immerse yourself in crisper sound with less distortion thanks to the 50mm Nanoclear™ speaker. It’s everything you need to be elite.

Du kan finde yderlige informationer om Turtle Beach Elite Pro PC Edition Headset HER



