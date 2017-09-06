AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-06 11:06:22

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 og Stealth 700 Gaming Headsets annonceret (Video)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 og Stealth 700 Gaming Headsets annonceret, og med på vejen har producenten lanceret en præsentations video.

Turtle Beach har annonceret to nye gaming headsets til PS4 og Xbox One, Turtle Beach Stealth 600 og Stealth 700.



Der er allerede mulighed for at forudbestille dem til en pris startende på £89.

Turtle Beach skriver:



The STEALTH 700 & 600 will be the first two officially licensed headsets for Xbox One available at retail using Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless technology to connect directly to your console, just like your wireless controller does. No wires, no base station, no adapter needed. Just turn-on your headset and start playing.



On PS4™ the STEALTH 700 & 600 connect to the console using the included wireless USB transmitter with smart channel-hopping technology for a best-in-class wireless gaming audio experience.



Du kan læse mere om Turtle Beach Stealth 600 og Stealth 700 via producentens eget web.



