AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-19 08:24:24

Turtle Beach XO Three og Recon 150 gaming headsets i butikkerne fra juni

Kan du lide produkterne fra Turtle Beach, så kan du nu glæde dig over næste måned bringer nye gaming headsets med sig netop fra Turtle Beach. Denne gang er de klar med Turtle Beach XO Three og Recon 150 gaming headsets

Turtle Beach gør helt nyt gaming headsets klar til release fra juni. Denne gang handler det om deres nye XO THREE og RECON 150 gaming headsets, som prissættes til omkring $70, og lanceres i US, Europa og Australien.



Denne lancering af gaming headsets, kommer efter seneste release af deres Recon Chat application, some r udviklet med henblik på både Xbox One og PlayStation 4 til en pris på $20.



Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation forklarer følgende:



Part of our consistent success in this category is rooted in the breadth and quality of our lineup because we have a gaming headset for every type of player. The XO THREE and RECON 150 headsets are great additions to our mid-range line of products, delivering amazing game audio, crystal clear chat and comfort at a great price.

Specifications for Turtle Beach XO THREE og RECON 150:

• Rugged & Comfortable Design – The XO THREE and RECON 150 have a thick, rugged and robust frame with a plush leather-wrapped headband and breathable fabric-wrapped ear-cushions that allow you to play for hours in complete comfort.



• Surround Sound Ready* – The XO THREE is surround sound ready for Windows Sonic for Headphones on Xbox One (and compatible Windows 10 PCs) so you can experience your games, movies and music with deeper immersion.



• Large 50mm Speakers – Hear every crisp high and thundering low with these large, high-quality 50mm over-ear speakers.



• Crystal Clear Chat – Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity mic picks-up your voice loud and clear, and can be removed when watching movies or listening to music.



• Convenient In-line Controls – Convenient in-line controls place Master Volume and Mic Mute right at your fingertips.



• Versatile Compatibility – Works great with PS4 and Xbox One controllers with a 3.5mm jack, as well as with PC, Mac and mobile/tablet devices with a 3.5mm connection. Other Xbox One controllers require the Headset Audio Adaptor (sold separately).



