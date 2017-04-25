AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-04-25 18:52:17

EK Water Blocks lancerer deres første AM4 monoblock

EK Water Blocks sender deres først kølings blok til AMD socket AM4 baseret bundkort. Denne gang kaldet EK-FB ASUS C6H RGB Monoblock.

Med i udviklingsfasen er ASUS, og EK-FB ASUS C6H RGB Monoblock er designet til blandt andet deres ROG Crosshair VI Hero i tankerne, som netop er baseret på AMD's nyeste X370 chipset. Denne gang vælger EK Water Blocks en all-in-one løsning, hvilket hentyder til EK-FB ASUS C6H RGB Monoblock køler både CPU og VRM på bundkortet. Her til er EK-FB ASUS C6H RGB Monoblock udviklet til at udnytte fordelene i deres EK-Supremacy EVO cooling engine.

EK Water Blocks skriver følgende:



EK-FB ASUS C6H RGB Monoblock comes with a redesigned cold plate as well as high-flow design which means it will have both better mechanical contact with the IHS, which should provide better thermal transfer, as well as support liquid cooling systems with a weaker pump.



In order to keep up with the RGB LED trend, the new EK-FB ASUS C6H RGB Monoblock is equipped with a 4-pin RGB LED strip which connects to the motherboard's 4-pin LED header.



EK-FB ASUS C6H RGB Monoblock kan allerede bestilles til en pris på €119.95.

Credit: EK Water Blocks



