AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-08-10 12:09:53

Næste generation af Thermaltake all-in-one produkter fremvist

Thermaltake er på banen med en gang visuel eyecandy, som vi normalt ikke er vidne til inden for AIO køling

Thermaltake showcaser RGB-porn med deres nye Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition, som kan handles i 240mm, 280mm og 360mm varianter.



Thermaltake Floe Riing RGB er verdens første AIO CPU køler, som tilbyder RGG lys, som kan konfigureres i op til 16,8 millioner farver.



Thermaltake skriver blandt andet:



“extraordinary performance” and offers superior quality and addressable LED design”



Af features på Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition finder vi:



– The controller is designed with a DIP switch on the back. Hence, you can set a number for each controller easily. You can add up to 5 devices to one lighting controller and up to 16 controllers to the software. The controller and the coding guide are included in all packs.



– Specially designed 240mm/280mm/360mm large surface radiator not only doubles the cooling surface, but also supports up to 4x120mm /4x140mm/6x120mm fans for additional heat dissipation.

– The high performance copper base plate accelerates the heat conductivity. The pre-refilled coolant reduces any stress from liquid replenishment hassle. Additionally, the reinforced sleeved cable delivers the best durability and prevents the tubing from any damages.

– The high quality and reliable pump enables the maximum amount of water circulation, keeping the copper plate continuously cool. The low evaporation tube effectively decreases the loss of coolant; therefore no refill is either needed or required.



Er du fristet af Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition, så læs mere HER



