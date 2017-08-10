AUTHOR : Lars
PUBLISHED : 2017-08-10 12:09:53

Næste generation af Thermaltake all-in-one produkter fremvist


Thermaltake er på banen med en gang visuel eyecandy, som vi normalt ikke er vidne til inden for AIO køling

Thermaltake showcaser RGB-porn med deres nye Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition, som kan handles i 240mm, 280mm og 360mm varianter.


Thermaltake Floe Riing RGB er verdens første AIO CPU køler, som tilbyder RGG lys, som kan konfigureres i op til 16,8 millioner farver.


Thermaltake skriver blandt andet:


“extraordinary performance” and offers superior quality and addressable LED design”


Af features på Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition finder vi:


– The controller is designed with a DIP switch on the back. Hence, you can set a number for each controller easily. You can add up to 5 devices to one lighting controller and up to 16 controllers to the software. The controller and the coding guide are included in all packs.


– Specially designed 240mm/280mm/360mm large surface radiator not only doubles the cooling surface, but also supports up to 4x120mm /4x140mm/6x120mm fans for additional heat dissipation.

 

– The high performance copper base plate accelerates the heat conductivity. The pre-refilled coolant reduces any stress from liquid replenishment hassle. Additionally, the reinforced sleeved cable delivers the best durability and prevents the tubing from any damages.

 

– The high quality and reliable pump enables the maximum amount of water circulation, keeping the copper plate continuously cool. The low evaporation tube effectively decreases the loss of coolant; therefore no refill is either needed or required.


Er du fristet af Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition, så læs mere HER

 


Læs Mere

ANBEFALET

VORES PARTNERE

Synology
Olympus
Razer
MSI
Cooler Master
Cougar Gaming
Corsair
AMD
ASRock
Deepcool
Seasonic
Gigabyte