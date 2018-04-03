AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-04-03 14:46:41

Ncore V1 Naked Die Cooling Waterblock rammer Kickstarter

Tænder du på custom builds, så vil du uden tvivl spidse ører over denne nyhed spottet via Kickstarter. Der er tale om et ny-designet water block til Naked Die Cooling. Den nye Ncore blok indeholder et integreret IHS, som skiller den ud fra mængden.

”Ncore features an integrated IHS, unique “in socket” mounting and adjustable waterflow”

Via Kickstarter, har Ncore sat et mål på £10,000 over de næste tredje dage, og mulighed for at komme med via en early bird pledges startende fra £69. Går alt efter planen, er produktet klar til forsendelse i løbet af august 2018.

Folkene bag Ncore V1-naked die cooling waterblock forklarer mere omkring konceptet bag:

“About one year ago, I needed to replace my computer so I decided that I can create some of the parts myself. I have hobby CNC machine, and with my aerospace and oil industry background and knowledge in hardware and programming, all of which helped me to come up with several products which together form a line of NUDEcnc Computers. Initially, I have focused on developing Ncore- waterblock and after many up and downs I finally got a working prototype that I am able to introduce to you”

”Addition of a frame to Ncore V1 (Ncore V1D) provides some extra features, Delidder- to delid CPU, mounting bracket which allows to install Ncore in standard fashion, with the IHS, floating fixture to evenly distribute stresses and additional support for the socket for non-belivers”



