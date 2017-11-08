AUTHOR :

CRYORIG Taku Monitor Stand ITX kabinettet meldes klar til handlen

Leder du efter et desktop kabinet der skiller sig ud, så kunne det nye Taku Monitor Stand ITX måske være et kig værd.

Første gang i stiftede bekendtskab med Taku Monitor Stand ITX kabinettet, var i 2016. Nu er Taku Monitor Stand ITX kabinettet altså officielt lanceret med et prisskilt på $299.



CRYORIG skriver følgende:



The Taku is a stylish PC monitor stand that’s also capable of housing a high-end ITX PC. Made from a premium fully aluminum chassis and with solid hand crafted wood, the Taku is the centerpiece of any desk or workspace. Onthe technical front, the Taku is capable of fitting full sized GPU’s, multiple SSD’s and hard drives, and the most powerful ITX mainboards and CPU’s on the market. The Taku is designed to stylishly save space while not compromising on any specs or details.

The core of the Taku is built around the innovative internal system tray. The system tray slides out effortlessly with a push opener, and locks into place once pushed in. The system tray can easily be detached from the wholechassis just by pushing down on the two safety buttons on the rail. The removable internal system tray allows for easy service or installs of all your components.



CRYORIG Taku Monitor Stand ITX specifikationerne:



• Case Dimensions (H x W x D): 142 x 570 x 310 mm

• Weight: 5.3 kg

• Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

• Power Supply support: SFX, SFX-L

• Drives: 1 x 3.5″ HDD and 2 x 2.5″ HDD/SSD

• Front ports: 2 x USB 3.0 (internal 20pin plug) and 3.5 mm Audio in/out ports.

• Power button: Premium-grade button

• Material: 2 mm aluminum, anodized sandblasted exterior

• Colors: Anodized silver exterior

• Internal Lian-Li PCI-E 3.0 x16 compatible Riser Card

• PSU- 24pin and 8pin extension cable included

• 92 mm System Fan included

• Note: Some heatsinks will also fit if used with a thinner fan

• Max. height 48 mm

• 2 x 2.5″ HDD/SSD in drive bay

• 1 x 3.5″ HDD/SSD in drive bay

• Graphics Cards – Max. Width: From bottom of PCI-E slot to top: 134 mm

• Graphics Cards – Max. Height: 40 mm (Dual Slot PCI-E)

• Graphics Cards – Max. Length: 280 mm

• Mini-ITX motherboard support

• SFX and SFX-L power supply support

• 52 mm Memory Max. Height



