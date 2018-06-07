AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-07 11:04:48

Computex 2018: Lian Li PC-O11 Razer Edition står klar til at friste

Hvad man må kalde et uventet samarbejde mellem Lian Li og Razer er blevet offentliggjort på Computex 2018, og resultatet er et nyt Lian Li PC-O11 Razer Edition kabinet.

I præsentationen omtaler både Razer og Lian Li kabineettet som verdens første PC kabinet med fuld integration af Synapse 3. Dette følger naturligvis op med tiden trend, Chroma RGP farvelade.

Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Designed by Razer Edition sendes på markedet i Q4 2018.

Pressemeddelsen fra Razer/Lian Li:

Team Razer and Lian Li worked hand-in-hand in redesigning the PC-O11 Dynamic to give it the signature Razer touch along with full support for Razer’s Synapse and Chroma technologies. This allows the PC-O11 Dynamic to compliment gamer systems that take advantage of the Razer peripherals.

The PC-O11 Dynamic Designed by Razer Edition features a couple of upgrades over the standard PC-O11 Dynamic chassis: integrated Chroma RGB lighting in the front trim and bottom provide striking LED lighting. Lian Li and Team Razer also included full support for Razer’s Synapse 3 configuration utility as well as Razer’s Chroma technology which fully syncs all supporting hardware’s lighting. The final touch is the Razer logo added on the face of the chassis, leaving the iconic branding to serve as a mark for gamers.

EXCELLENT SUPPORT FOR MODERN SYSTEMS

Lian Li’s forward thinking has made the PC-O11 Dynamic chassis a highly adaptable product with support for today’s high-end standards. The PC-O11 Dynamic features USB 3.1 Type-C out of the box with a compatible front panel header to support modern devices as well as traditional SuperSpeed USB3.0 ports in the front panel. This removes the need to reach over to the back of your motherboard to connect your devices.

Lian Li supports motherboards up to EATX standard size. The motherboard tray on the PC-O11 Dynamic is extended and is angled on the far-end to provide a more visually-pleasing passthrough for your cables via the grommet holes.

Vores Computex 2018 tur er sponsoreret af Cooler Master



