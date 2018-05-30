AUTHOR :

Cooler Master introducerer MasterCase H500M

Man kan snart ikke dreje hovedet uden at få øje på en omgang RGB farvelade. Om det er på grafikkort, tastaturer, mus, bundkort eller sågar smartphone, så prydes de med tidens helt store hardware pr0n.

Cooler Master har længe været med på RGB bølgen, og det samme gælder for deres helt nye MasterCase H500M kabinet, som i den grad har fokus på det visuelle.

H500M understøtter mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX samt E-ATX bundkort, og tilbyder et hav af muligheder.

Kabinettet er ikke designet med 5.25 tommer bays men i stedet to 2.5 tommer / 3.5 tommer bays og seks 2.5 tommer SSD bays. Hertil kommer fire USB 3.0 porte i fronten samt en USB 3.1 port og mikrofon / headphone jacks.

MasterCase H500M er udstyret med hærdet glaspaneler på alle fire sider, så du får frit udsyn til alle herlighederne indvendigt. Sammen med MasterCase H500M inkluderes også RGB fans og en RGB kontroller, og muligheden for at vælge mellem MasterCase H500M med et mesh frontpanel, eller en front med glas. Begge er inkluderet i pakken.

”We have also made accommodations for nine “covers” to assist with cable management, allowing builders to show off the entire unit or hide parts of it at their digression. The H500M is additionally watercooling-ready for those interested in liquid cooling”

Cooler Master MasterCase H500M kan på nuværende tidspunkt forudbestilles til en pris på $199.99.

Officiel releasedato er stadig ukendt.

Specifikationer:

Mesh & Glass Options Included – Choose between the mesh front panel for optimized airflow or the glass option for a balance of aesthetics and performance with the included accessory.



• Four Tempered Glass Panels – Edge-to-edge glass side panels on both sides, a glass top panel, and a glass front panel offer a clear and comprehensive system view.



• Two 200mm Addressable RGB Fans & Controller – Move air stylishly and quietly with two Addressable RGB Fans controlled by an included Addressable RGB controller.



• Rich Connectivity – The I/O panel comes with a USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C port, and four additional USB 3.0 ports. The included ARGB controller manages the lighting of the system.



• Covers For Clean Building – A total of 9 covers take clean building to the next level with a PSU cut out cover that provides the option of showing off your PSU or leaving it out of sight.



• Show Off Your Graphics Card – Two additional PCI slots at the rear enable you to show off your graphics cards in the vertical position.



• Adjustable GFX Support Arm – Relieve the stress of weight and reinforce larger, longer graphics cards with an included adjustable graphics card support arm.



• 200mm Radiator Support – The front panel is compatible with up to a 360mm radiator, including support for one 200mm sized radiator. The top bracket supports up to a 360mm radiator along with 200mm fans.



