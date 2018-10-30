AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-10-30 11:03:53

Cooler Master lancerer deres nye MasterCase SL600M

Med lanceringen af Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M kommer også det producenten selv omtaler som ” the start of the Sleek SL series”, hvor fokuspunkterne er et professionelt designkombineret med gaming performance.

Med lanceringen af Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M kommer også det producenten selv omtaler som ” the start of the Sleek SL series”, hvor fokuspunkterne er et professionelt designkombineret med gaming performance.



Iklædt sandblæst aluminium fremstår MasterCase SL600M som en designperle, og hvor målet er at kunne rumme alt hvad et gaming setup kunne bestå af i 2018.



MasterCase SL600M udstråler professionalisme og ydeevne samtidigt med producenten har haft fokus på støjreduktion og luftstrømmen i kabinettet.



Cooler Master fortæller:



”Fusing together professional aesthetics and gaming functionality takes more than just exterior changes—it challenges the conventional perspective of system layouts and cooling methods. Instead of using brute-force cooling methods, the chassis takes advantage of the natural rise of heat by utilizing the efficiency of the 2x200mm fans”



Tweak.dk stiftede første gang bekendtskab med MasterCase SL600M på COMPUTEX 2018. I kan se kabinettet i nedenstående video:

Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M inkluderer:



Vertical Chimney Effect Layout – With the 200mm fans that take in air from the bottom, hot air rises out of the case and exits out of the top in a natural direction for efficient thermal performance.



• Noise Reduction Technology – The design of the panels inhibit noise from escaping toward the individual. The 2x200mm fans move comparatively larger volumes of air than smaller fans in lower RPM and can operate even quieter by manually controlling the fan speed slider found on the I/O panel.



• Premium Aluminum Paneling – The top and front of the case are clad in premium anodized aluminum with a smooth, sand-blasted finish.



• Rotatable PCI Bracket Window – The PCI mounting window can be rotated 90 degrees. This allows the unique ability of mounting graphics card(s) vertically or with more clearance from the glass side panel.

*riser cable not included



• Versatile Storage Brackets – The SL600M has versatile brackets that can mount an SSD, HDD, a water pump, or reservoir. These brackets can be placed in multiple positions inside the case, including being placed behind the front panel and on the bottom radiator bracket.

• Advanced I/O Panel – A proximity sensor triggers the USB lighting for easy access in the dark. The panel will stay temporarily lit before turning off automatically. Furthermore, the I/O panel has a USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C port, four additional USB ports, a PWM fan speed slider, a headset jack (audio + mic), and a dedicated microphone jack. The headset jack supports headsets that use a single plug for microphone and headphone signals.



Priser og tilgængelighed:

MasterCase SL600M er prissat til 206.60 EUR og officielt frigivet fra 30 oktober.



