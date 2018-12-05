AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-12-05 13:11:55

In Win Z-Tower Signature Edition E-ATX PC kabinet. Pris 65.000

Kan hardwarebudgettet udvides med knap $10,000 eller rundt regnet 65.000 kroner, så kan du få fremsendt In Wins nye Z-Tower Signature Edition E-ATX PC kabinet, eller som producenten selv omtaler som “Pure, Architectural Art in E-ATX”.

Vægten peaker omkring 40 kilo – vel og mærke uden montering af komponenter.



In Win fortæller:



“Using a hand-crafted construction method with the highest-quality materials, the Z-Tower’s unique design was inspired by architectural aesthetics. Its flowing, asymmetrical skeletal structure becomes the focal centerpiece of any room. Each is engraved with an individual serial number to highlight its limited status.”



“Constructing the Z-Tower first requires wooden casting moulds to ensure all individually designed parts can latch together as intended. The Z-Tower is constructed of 5cm thick aluminium alloy; in the foundry, the craftsmen pour the molten aluminium into sand casts to form the shaped sides. Each is then polished meticulously with a CNC mill to ensure the outer face embodies an exquisite finish.”, fortsætter In Win



Den komplette liste over specifikationer finder du HER

