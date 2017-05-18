AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-18 14:53:35

Lian Li PC-T70 Open-Bench kabinet annonceret til $190

Et nyt Lian Li PC-T70 Open-Bench kabinet, er netop kommet på markedet til en pris på $190, og som blandt andet er udviklet til folk der skifter hardware ofte, som f.eks. tech medier.

De fleste af os kender sikkert Lian Li, og sikkert for solid kvalitet og høje priser. Nu er Lian Li på banen med en ny testbænk/ Open-Bench cabinet, som giver rig mulighed for nem adgang til herlighederne.



Det nye Lian Li PC-T70 Open-Bench cabinet, er netop sat til salg på Newegg til $189.99.

Med på vejen udtaler Igor Wallossek – Senior Contributing Editor hos Tom’s Hardware:



Testing on an open bench requires careful planning, else it leads to misguided results. Most gamers have closed cases, affecting thermal, acoustic, and even performance results compared to exposed hardware. I’m working to represent that more accurately. While my measurements are easier to collect, more applicable, and completely objective, it was the close cooperation with Lian Li that helped move this project forward. The closed case gave me the platform I’ve been needing, and that readers have been asking for, to facilitate more realistic reviews.



Features of the Lian-Li PC-T70 include :



– Unobstructed Design for Hardware Swapping

After taking feedback from PC hardware reviewers, Lian Li realized that simplicity was key. The PC-T70 has completely free access, with zero barriers hindering the installation of motherboards and other hardware. Users can even remove the back frame for expansion slots and IO cover if they so choose. Six open pass-throughs are positioned around the motherboard tray to route cables down to the PSU and drive mounts on the floor panel.



– Simulate Closed-Air Case Environments for Advanced Testing

With the T70-1 upgrade kit, users can add side panels to the open bench, each mounting two 120mm or 140mm fans or a 240mm or 280mm radiator with removable mesh dust filters. It also includes a back panel, mounting an additional 120mm or 140mm exhaust fan and an acrylic canopy secured by magnetic strips to fully enclose the motherboard compartment, simulating a closed-air environment more representative of regular users – a valuable advantage for hardware reviewers. Every panel is modular and easily taken down, so users can rapidly cycle between closed and open-air setups.



– A Bench Built for All Form Factors

The PC-T70 mounts E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, and mini ITX motherboards, with eight expansion slots to mount VGA cards as long as 330mm. While enclosed, its CPU cooler clearance is limited to 180mm. The floor panel mounts ATX PSUs as long as 330mm and as many as five 2.5″ and one 3.5″ drives or one 2.5″ and two 3.5″ storage drives. Users can also use the floor panel to mount a 360mm radiator, reservoirs, and pumps for custom water cooling loops.



Credit: techpowerup









