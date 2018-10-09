AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-10-09 12:48:22

Thermaltake View kabinetter introduceret med understøttelse af Amazon Alexa

Thermaltake melder to nye kabinetter klar til markedet i form af Thermaltake View 21 TG RGB Plus Edition Mid Tower og View 71 TG RGB Plus Edition Full Tower kabinettet.

Ens for begge PC kabinetter er de placeres i producentens TT Premium serie, og vedhæftes deres eget TT RGB Plus Ecosystem certifikat, hvilket indikerer de egner sig specielt til DIY PC systembyggere, og generelt er ramt af Byggemand Bob genet.



Alle Thermaltakes TT RGB PLUS produkter understøtter Amazon Alexa Voice Service, hvilket betyder du kan styrer lyset og blæsehastighederne med stemmen.



Thermaltake fortæller:



“The View 71 TG RGB Plus features three 120mm Riing Plus 12 RGB front fans and one 120mm Riing Plus 12 RGB rear fan for outstanding ventilation, and its seven drive trays with modular drive racks deliver advanced storage capacity and liquid cooling expansion. This elegantly designed piece utilizes swing-out side panels and is enclosed with four 5mm tempered glass windows for users to completely demonstrate their DIY handiwork.”



“The TT RGB Plus Ecosystem is an intelligent lighting system for PCs that combines the most advanced addressable LED lighting with Thermaltake’s patented TT RGB PLUS Software, Razor Chroma, and Amazon Alexa Voice Service. The View 21 TG RGB Plus features three 120mm Pure Plus 12 RGB front fans, one 120mm Pure Plus 12 RGB rear fan with removable filters, and a full-length PSU cover for outstanding ventilation.”

Du kan læse mere om TT View 21 HER



Du kan læse mere om TT View 71 HER



Image credit og Kilde:

Thermaltake



