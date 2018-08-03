AUTHOR :

ASUS FX ekstern harddisk med AURA Sync RGB-lys

Leder du efter mere ekstern lagerplads til din gaming rig eller laptop, så kan du nu kombinerer ASUS og AURA Sync RGB-lys i en og samme pakke. ASUS har løftet sløret for deres nye ASUS FX serie inden for eksterne lager-enheder, som denne gang kommer iklædt AURA Sync RGB-lys.



Designet på ASUS FX lagerdisken, bærer præg af designet fra deres ASUS ROG Strix serie, som denne gang er fuld kompatibel med deres AURA Sync RGB LED system.



Nedenstående video tager dig med en tur rundt op produktet.

ASUS skriver:



Each ASUS External drive offers secure 256-bit AES encryption and data compression and comes bundled with backup software that is capable of backing up your PC, mobile data, social media, and cloud storage. Other features include a a USB 3.1 Gen1 x 1 connector using ASM1153E controller and the external hard drive is fully backwards compatible with USB 2.0 units.

Using the USB 3.1 Gen1 will provide transfer speeds up to 5Gbps compared to the slower USB 2.0 connection which is limited to a transfer rate of just 485Mbps. The latest ASUS FX series external drives measure 128 x 80 x 16.3 mm in size and weighs just 145 g and is available as the. EHD-A1T offering a 1TB capacity, while the EHD-A2T model offers 2TB of storage. For more information jump over to the official ASUS website and worldwide distributors.



