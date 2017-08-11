AUTHOR : Lars

Corsair Neutron NX500 NVMe PCIe AIC SSD kommer emd en startpris på £350 for 400GB modellen

Corsair har lanceret deres til dato hurtigste SSD nogensinde. Neutron NX500 NVMe PCIe SSD AIC er allerede i handlen, og starter med en pris på £350 for 400GB modellen.

CORSAIR har annonceret et nyt familiemedlem inden for PCI Express lagerløsninger med deres nye Neutron NX500 NVMe PCIe SSD AIC, som kan håndtere 3,000MB/sec læse, og 2,400 MB/sec skrive, eller 300K/270K IOPS random læse/skrive.



Neutron NX500 bliver den hurtigste SSD fra Corsair nogensinde, og sælges som 400GB, 800GB eller 1,600GB.



Neutron NX500 NVMe PCIe SSD AIC er allerede i handlen til en startpris på £350 for 400GB modellen.



Specificationer:



• NVMe Interface Faster than SATA 3.0: Up to 5X faster in sequential read and write than SATA 3.0.

• PCI Express 3.0 x4 The NX500 accesses your PC’s PCI Express bandwidth and puts your data in the fast lane, leaving SATA SSDs in the dust.

• Dedicated Cooling: High-surface-area heatsink from the cooling experts at CORSAIR keeps your storage cool and always at peak performance.

• Multi-Level Cell (MLC) Endurance: Better reliability and higher performance than Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND SSDs.

• High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Storage: Easily handles demanding gaming, productivity, and content creation workloads.

• Enhanced Error Correction: Additional error bit correction and improved data retention while supporting the latest generation, high endurance MLC NAND.

• Static and Dynamic Wear-Leveling: Works with MLC NAND to contribute to an overall enhanced lifespan.

• Compatible with CORSAIR SSD Toolbox: Support for over-provisioning, Secure Erase, disk cloning and firmware updates, or monitor S.M.A.R.T attributes and SSD health, all from your desktop.

• Five-year Warranty: Dedicated support from the world-class CORSAIR customer support team.



Corsair skriver følgende om Neutron NX500:



Connecting to your PC using an available PCI Express SSD 3.0 x4 slot and using the latest NVMe interface, the NX500 unlocks the bandwidth of the PCI Express slot, eliminating bottlenecks by putting your data in the fast lane. Thanks to this high bandwidth, the NX500 is built for professional users and easily handles demanding productivity, content creation or gaming workloads.



Du kan læse mere om CORSAIR Neutron NX500 NVMe PCIe SSD AIC HER



