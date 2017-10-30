AUTHOR :

Første Intel Optane SSD Hardware Fremvist Til Desktops

Intel melder sig klar med deres første Optane solid state drive (SSD) designet til PC’ere, i fom af Optane SSD 900P Series, hvilket betyder os desktopbrugere nu kan få glæde af deres lyngurtige drev.

Modellen med 480 GB, er prissat til $599, men kan julebudgettet ikke holde stand, så findes modellen også med 280 GB til $389. Den nye Intel Optane SSD til desktops, er ifølge Intel fire gange hurtigere end andre SSD på markedet, og iflg. samme kilde, er de 22 gange så holdbar.



Optane SSD 900P Series, er baseret på 3D Xpoint teknologi.



Intel skriver følgende:



AnandTech har allerede gennemgået Optane SSD 900P Series. Du kan læse testen af Optane SSD 900P Series HER



