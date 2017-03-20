AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-03-20 11:48:03

Intel klar med deres første Intel Optane P4800X SSD

Så er det endelig officielt. Intel sender deres første Intel Optane P4800X SSD på ud til masserne, og senere på året kommer der 2 yderligere versioner med 750Gb og 1.5TB

Intel har løftet sløret for deres nye første Optane solid state drive (SSD), som er designet med brug af 3D XPoint hukommelse.



Den nye Intel Optane P4800X SSD, bliver i første omgang sendt på markedet i en 375 GB model, men 1.5 TB og 750 GB versioner, er allerede i støbeskeen til release senere på året.



Intel sender deres nye Intel Optane P4800X på markedet med følgende omtale:



The Intel Optane P4800X will be available as a 375 GB storage solution for and I watering $1,520. Intel explains more about the technology the company have included in the new Intel Optane storage solution:



Delivering an industry-leading combination of low latency, ultra endurance, high QoS, and high throughput, the Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X Series is the most responsive data center SSD.1 Built with the revolutionary new 3D XPoint™ memory media, the SSD DC P4800X is the first product to combine the attributes of memory and storage.



This innovative solution is optimized to break through storage bottlenecks by providing a new data tier. It accelerates applications for fast caching and storage, increases scale per server, and reduces transaction costs for latency sensitive workloads. In addition, data centers can now also deploy bigger and more affordable datasets to gain new insights from large memory pools.



Du kan læse mere om den nye Intel Optane P4800X via Intels officielle website HER



