AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-02-27 10:14:44

Samsung starter masseproduktion af 512GB eUFS 3.0

Samsung har netop annonceret starten a fen masseproduktion af deres 512GB eUFS storage 3.0 til næste generation af mobilenheder.

Samsung har netop annonceret starten a fen masseproduktion af deres 512GB eUFS storage 3.0 til næste generation af mobilenheder.



I pressemeddelelse afslører Samsung ligeledes lanceringen af deres nye 1TB version af eUFS storage 3.0 storage før vi forlader indeværende 2019.



Samsung fortæller selv:



“Beginning mass production of our eUFS 3.0 lineup gives us a great advantage in the next-generation mobile market to which we are bringing a memory read speed that was before only available on ultra-slim laptops,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “As we expand our eUFS 3.0 offerings, including a 1-Terabyte (TB) version later this year, we expect to play a major role in accelerating momentum within the premium mobile market.”



Samsung produced the industry-first UFS interface with eUFS 2.0 in January, 2015, which was 1.4 times faster than the mobile memory standard at that time, referred to as the embedded multi-media card (eMMC) 5.1. In just four years, the company’s newest eUFS 3.0 matches the performance of today’s ultra-slim notebooks.



Du kan læse mere om Samsung 512GB eUFS storage 3.0 HER



Kilde & Billede

Samsung



