PUBLISHED : 2017-10-06 14:02:13

Western Digital HGST løfter sløret for en ny14 Terabyte harddisk

Man må aldrig gå ned på udstyr, eller lagerplads, synes at være tankerne bag lanceringen af denne gigantiske harddisk, når det handler om lagerkapacitet.



Western Digital har i indeværende uge sendt en super super-disk ind i deres HGST brand, og denne gang i form af en 14 TB harddisk udstyret med deres “host-managed shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology”.



Den nye HGST Ultrastar Hs14 harddisk, er iflg. Producenten, i stand til at tilbyde 40 % mere lagerplads end noget andet drev på markedet, og en fordobling af den sekventielle læsehastighed sammenlignet for dens SMR forgænger



Følgende specifikationer og features på Hs14 14TB Enterprise drive inkluderer:

– HelioSeal Technology: Western Digital’s fourth-generation helium filled drive technology brings the highest capacity hard drive to market much sooner than competing offerings.

– Host-managed SMR Technology: Second-generation enterprise storage deployment of host-managed SMR delivers 14TB with no compromise of performance predictability and consistency. Host-managed SMR hard drives are designed specifically for sequential write environments, and will not work as drop-in replacements for traditional capacity enterprise drives.



– Reliability: Amongst the industry’s highest MTBF rating at 2.5M hours.

As cloud and hyperscale data centers look for affordable options to capture the growing volume and variety of data, HGST launches the world’s first enterprise-class 14TB HDD, Ultrastar® Hs14. Based on host-managed shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology, this 3.5-inch hard drive helps address Big Data challenges and the emerging sequential write workload segment in the data center.



Optimized to deliver the highest capacity at low total cost of ownership (TCO), the Hs14 provides unprecedented capacity leadership by harnessing two core complementary technologies— 4th generation HelioSeal® technology and 2nd-generation host-managed SMR. These field proven technologies provide the foundation for delivering efficiency, quality and reliable performance required by cloud and hyperscale data centers.



Vi har ikke kunne tracke prisen eller tilgængeligheden på Hs14 14TB, og hverken Western Digital og HGST er til at hive eller stikke i.



Vi følger op!



