AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-08 20:00:05

Corsair GLAIVE RGB gamer mus lanceret

Maj måned har budt på flere spændende releases fra Corsair, og der i blandt deres nye gaming mus Corsair GLAIVE RGB, som blandt andet er designet til at kunne tilbyde hurtig responstid. Her til er Corsair GLAIVE RGB bygget med nye sensorer, som sikrer præcision, og det Corsair kalder omtaler som “surface calibration tuning utility”.



Med på farten har Corsair GLAIVE RGB gamer musen fået produceret en sprød video, der gennemgår produktet på alle leder og kanter. Blandt andet er Corsair GLAIVE RGB musen udstyret med en 16,000 DPI optisk sensor, som er i stand til at håndtere en 16,000 DPI opløsning, som kan trimmes med 1 DPI pr gang.



Corsair skriver følgende om Corsair GLAIVE RGB gaming musen:



CORSAIR GLAIVE RGB was engineered for unrivaled performance and unmatched comfort. Its contoured shape ensures pure comfort, hour after hour of game play. Customize for the way you play with interchangeable thumb grips, and experience the control of a mouse that is made for your hand.



Specifikationer:

• Contoured shape: Designed so you can game longer without fatigue.

• Custom, gaming grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor: Ultra-accurate and high-speed tracking engine. Native 16,000 DPI resolution, settable to 1 DPI steps, can be custom tuned to virtually any type of mouse pad.

• Interchangeable thumb grips: Choose between three thumb grip styles for a tailored fit.

• Onboard profile storage: Saves lighting effects, macros and DPI settings for universal access to your profile on any PC, without the need for drivers or additional software.

• Surface calibration tuning utility: Optimizes sensor precision and responsiveness for your playing surface.

• High-performance Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks: Custom tuned for gaming, providing an ultrafast response and reliability over time.

• Dynamic multicolor three-zone backlighting: Customizable RGB backlighting immerses you in the game by providing nearly unlimited lighting adjustability.

• Aluminum scroll wheel with rubber grip: Ensures solid response and accuracy.

• Ultrafast 1ms lag-free gameplay: Supports up to 1000Hz/1ms refresh rate for a near instant response to your movements.

Credit: Corsair



