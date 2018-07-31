AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-07-31 12:10:06

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Gaming mus lanceret

HyperX kræver ikke en lang præsentation, og nu har producenten udvidet familien med en ny HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mus, som prissættes til $60.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB musen, giver mulighed for DPI settings, der peaker på 16,000 DPI, og så har HyperX udstyret Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gamermusen med intern hukommelse, så du kan lagre dine lyseffekter og op til tre spilprofiler mht. settings.



Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming musen, er designet med tre DPI præ-konfigureret settings, 800, 1600, samt 3200 DPI, som kan skiftes mellem vie en knap på computermusen.



”Pulsefire FPS Pro offers an ergonomic lightweight design suitable for either claw or palm grip uses”



"HyperX is excited to expand our line of HyperX accessories with the new Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse,” said Marcus Hermann, senior business manager, HyperX. “Our goal was to complement the HyperX suite of gaming peripherals, offering a combination of performance and customization for professional and enthusiast gamers alike. The Pulsefire FPS Pro meets performance needs and has a comfortable design for hours of gaming.” Features and specifications of the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse include”



Sensor: Pixart PMW3389

Resolution: up to 16,000 DPI

DPI presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

Speed: 450ips

Acceleration: 50G

Buttons: 6

Left / Right buttons switches: Omron

Left / Right buttons durability: 20 million clicks

Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light effects: 1 RGB lighting zone and 4 brightness levels*

On board memory: 3 profiles

Connection type: USB 2.0

Polling rate: 1000Hz

USB data format: 16 bits/axis

Dynamic coefficient of friction: 0.13µ**

Static coefficient of friction: 0.20µ**

Cable type: Braided

Weight (without cable): 95g

Weight (with cable): 130g



