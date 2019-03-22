AUTHOR :

Ny Roccat Kova AIMO gaming mus præsenteret

Kort efter Turtle Beach købet af Roccat for omkring $ 14 millioner, har selskabet i dag annonceret sin nye Kova AIMO gaming mus, som nu er tilgængelig til en pris på $ 60.

Kova AIMO, er ifølge Roccat deres mest alsidige mus til dato med et ergonomisk design optimeret til både venstre og højre hånd. Udstyret med quick-fire knapper, der er "intuitivt placeret" på begge sider af de øverste knapper for at muliggøre "hurtig, instinktiv kontrol". Sammen med Titan hjulet og ekstra sideknapper, der kombinerer 20 mulige funktioner.



“Owl-Eye is the exciting new optical sensor from PixArt, modified to the high and exacting standards of ROCCAT®. Taking its inspiration from the natural world, it boasts a real and responsive feeling that’s instantly recognisable. The sensor can be configured in terms of the ROCCAT-pioneered Distance Control Unit (DCU), with the dpi adjustable in 100-dpi steps from 100 to 12000, although we recommend a 400 – 3000dpi range as optimal.”



Specifikationer på Roccat Kova AIMO gaming musen:



Roccat Owl-Eye Optical Sensor – Unrelenting Pointer Precision With 12000 Dpi

Tri-Button Thumb Zone – Rapid Control, Features Easy-Shift[+]™ Button

32-Bit Arm Mcu + Onboard Memory – For Rapid Macro Storage And Execution

Rgba Multizone Illumination – Each Zone Independently Configurable

Superior Ergonomics – Classic, Max-Comfort Kone Shape

Distance Control Unit – Custom Pick-Up Flight For Heightened Accuracy

Aimo Lighting System – Intelligent Lighting Harmonized Across Devices

4D Titan Wheel – Four Directions With Advanced Tilting Tech

Roccat Swarm – Comprehensive Driver & Software Suite



Kilde & Billeder:

Roccat



