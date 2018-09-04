AUTHOR :

QNAP TS-332X 3-Bay 10GbE NAS

Network attached storage, eller i daglig tale, NAS, QNAP har annonceret en ny NAS, en quad-core 3-bay QNAP TS-332X.

Med QNAP TS-332X får man tilbudt en NAS med mulighed for blandt andet et RAID 5 array, som er en kobling mellem lagerstørrelse og sikkerhed, og integration af en 10GbE SFP+ port. Af andre specifikationer finder vi tre M.2 SATA 6Gb/s SSD slots, understøttelse af SSD caching samt deres egen Qtier auto-tiering teknologi.



Dan Lin, Product Manager hos QNAP fortæller:



“The TS-332X is a small NAS, but it is packed full of competitive features. It allows for RAID 5 protection in a budget configuration, supports M.2 SATA SSDs, and performs efficient tiered storage. It is a cost-effective 10GbE NAS that empowers even the most budget-conscious small offices to upgrade their entire IT infrastructure”



QNAP TS-332X NAS bygges med en AnnapurnaLabs, Alpine AL-324 quad-core 1.7 GHz Cortex-A57 CPU, og den nye NAS understøtter 2, 4 eller op til 16 GB DDR4 RAM samt føromtalte 10GbE SFP+ port.



Yderlige informationer fra QNAP:



– TS-332X-4G: 4GB DDR4 RAM, upgradable to 16GB

– TS-332X-2G: 2GB DDR4 RAM, upgradable to 16GB



“The TS-332X supports up to three SATA 6Gb/s M.2 SSDs with 2280 form factors (sold separately), allowing users to create a high-capacity SSD cache for boosting IOPS-demanding applications, or RAID 5 tiered storage with balanced performance and redundancy protection. Coupled with QNAP’s Qtier technology that empowers the NAS with auto tiering, storage efficiency is optimized constantly across M.2 SSDs, 2.5-inch SSDs, and high-capacity HDDs with improved overall system performance.”



