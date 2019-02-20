AUTHOR :

Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G officielt lanceret.

Qualcomm har annonceret deres nyeste 5G modem, Qualcomm Snapdragon X55, som er klargjort til næste generation smartphones med understøttelse af 5G.

Den nye Snapdragon X55 understøtter alle frekvenser, og vil kunne håndtere downloadhastigheder på op til 7 gigabits pr. sekund.



Qualcomm fortæller:



“Qualcomm Technologies is spearheading the first wave of 5G launches with our first generation 5G mobile platform. With significant evolution in capabilities and performance, our second generation commercial 5G modem is a true testament to the maturity and leadership of our 5G technology. We expect our 5G platform to accelerate 5G commercial momentum and power virtually all 5G launches in 2019 while significantly expanding the global 5G rollout footprint,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated.



The Snapdragon X55 5G modem pairs with the newly announced 5G mmWave antenna module (QTM525), a new single-chip 14nm RF transceiver for 5G sub-6 GHz and LTE, and sub-6 GHz RF front-end modules to deliver the next generation modem-to-antenna solution for all major spectrum bands, helping customers to build 5G devices quickly, and at global scale. Snapdragon X55 is designed to bring 5G to a broad range of devices including premium smartphones, mobile hotspots, Always Connected PCs, laptops, tablets, fixed wireless access points, extended reality devices, and automotive applications"



Du kan finde flere informationer om Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G via Qualcomm



