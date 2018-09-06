AUTHOR :

2018-09-06

TP-Link Archer C5400X Gaming Router

TP-Link udvider igen deres produktfamilie, og denne gang med en ny TP-Link Archer C5400X Gaming Router.

Archer C5400X gaming routeren, er en router bygget med flere retningsbestemte antenner, og udstyret med en1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core 3 co-processor og 1GB RAM. Archer C5400X understøtter 5334 Mbps via AC5400 tri-band Wi-Fi delen. Hertil kommer to 5 GHz bånd (2167 Mbps).



“You’ve spent hours picking the perfect parts for your gaming rig. Now get the most out of it with the Archer C5400X—the router designed to power the performance demanded from high-end gaming rigs. When you game at the highest settings, it’s imperative you have impressive processing power. Quad-core means power. With a 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, three co-processors and 1 GB RAM, the Archer C5400X delivers the raw power required to perfectly execute every service, thread and application to eradicate latency and deliver smooth gameplay.”



”Secure your data no matter where you are by using the built-in VPN and OpenVPN to create a private network with PPTP while VPN Acceleration increases connection speeds up to 5x faster.”



– 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, 3 co-processor and 1GB RAM

– Tri-band with blazing fast speed at 5334 Mbps in total

– HomeCare for all-around protection

– VPN acceleration for 5 times faster VPN connection

