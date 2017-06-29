AUTHOR : Lars

AMD annoncerer Ryzen PRO professional desktop processorer

AMD har officielt annonceret nye Ryzen PRO professional desktop processorer, som sender et vink med en vognstang imod Intel

PRESSEMEDDELSE:

AMD Ryzen PRO Desktop Processors Deliver Professional-Grade Performance, Security, and Reliability for Businesses Worldwide

Broad Adoption of Ryzen PRO Powered Desktop PCs Expected from Global OEMs and Others

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the global excitement generated by the launch of its new EPYC™ family of server processors, AMD(NASDAQ:AMD) today added another tier to its enterprise CPU portfolio with the introduction of AMD Ryzen™ PRO desktop processors. Designed to meet the demands of today’s compute-intensive workplace, Ryzen PRO desktop processors will bring reliability, security, and performance to enterprise desktops worldwide.

“Today marks another important step in our journey to bring innovation and excitement back to the PC industry: the launch of our Ryzen PRO desktop CPUs that will bring disruptive levels of performance to the premium commercial market,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD. “Offering a significant leap in generational performance, leadership multi-threaded performance, and the first-ever 8-core,16-thread CPU for commercial-grade PCs, Ryzen PRO provides a portfolio of technology choices that meet the evolving needs of businesses today and tomorrow.”

Ryzen PRO Lineup

Delivering breakthrough responsiveness for the most demanding enterprise-class applications and multi-tasking workflows, the ‘Zen’ core in every Ryzen PRO processor provides up to 52 percent improvement in compute capability over the previous generation1, and the Ryzen™ 7 PRO 1700 offers up to 62 percent more multi-threaded performance than select competing solutions2.

Product Line Model Cores Threads Boost Clock (GHz) Base Clock (GHz) TDP (Watts)





Security

Targeted for enterprise and public sector implementations, Ryzen PRO processors offer state-of-the-art silicon-level security, providing hardware-based cryptographic and security technologies to help protect against an ever-growing number of threats. Security standards like secure boot, fTPM (firmware Trust Platform Module), AES, and Windows® 10 Enterprise security features are fully supported across the entire Ryzen PRO processor family.

Dependability

Built upon exceptional AMD product dependability and sourced from wafers with the highest yields, Ryzen PRO processors provide commercial-grade quality and reliability to help ensure platform longevity for future-ready computing. Industry-leading, open-standard DASH manageability allows for CPU-agnostic administration and helps ensure businesses avoid getting locked into proprietary solutions.

Availability

The world’s largest suppliers of commercial client desktops are expected to provide Ryzen PRO-based PCs to businesses worldwide in the second half of 2017. Ryzen PRO mobile is scheduled for the first half of 2018.

