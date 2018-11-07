AUTHOR :

AMD introducerer 7nm Radeon Instinct MI60, verdens første 7nm grafik processor.

David Wang, SVP hos Radeon Technologies Group, har introduceret verdens første 7nm grafik processor. Radeon Instinct MI60, er det første AMD grafikkort, der kan håndtere en båndbredde på imponerende 1 TB/s, takket være fire HBM2 stacks med op til 32GB RAM.

Instinct MI60 er baseret på en optimeret Vega 20 arkitektur, og vanvittige 13,23 milliarder transistorer pakket ind i en 331 mm2 die. Kortet er udstyret med 4096 Stream Processors parret med 32GB HBM2 hukommelse.

- World’s First 7nm GPU

- World’s Fastest HPC PCIe Capable Accelerator

- Industry’s Only Hardware Virtualized GPU

AMD @RadeonInstinct MI60 and MI50 accelerators, the world’s first 7nm datacenter GPUs, designed to deliver the compute performance required for next-generation machine learning, HPC, cloud computing and rendering applications. #NextHorizon



Instinct MI60 er også det første grafikkort, der understøtter PCIe 4.0 i samarbejde med EPYC Rome CPU arkitekturen.



Via Twitter har AMD også bekræftet Radeon Instinct MI50, som er designet med 3840 Stream Processors og 16GB HBM2 hukommelse.



Fokusområdet for MI60 er ikke konsumer segmentet med derimod datacentre. Sagt med andre ord, er er ikke tale om en gamer GPU på trods af den potente regnekraft Radeon Instinct MI60 byder på.

Key features of the AMD Radeon Instinct™ MI60 and MI50 accelerators include:

Optimized Deep Learning Operations: Provides flexible mixed-precision FP16, FP32 and INT4/INT8 capabilities to meet growing demand for dynamic and ever-changing workloads, from training complex neural networks to running inference against those trained networks.



World’s Fastest Double Precision PCIe®2 Accelerator5: The AMD Radeon Instinct™ MI60 is the world’s fastest double precision PCIe 4.0 capable accelerator, delivering up to 7.4 TFLOPS peak FP64 performance5 allowing scientists and researchers to more efficiently process HPC applications across a range of industries including life sciences, energy, finance, automotive, aerospace, academics, government, defense and more. The AMD Radeon Instinct™ MI50 delivers up to 6.7 TFLOPS FP64 peak performance1, while providing an efficient, cost-effective solution for a variety of deep learning workloads, as well as enabling high reuse in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and cloud environments.



Up to 6X Faster Data Transfer: Two Infinity Fabric™ Links per GPU deliver up to 200 GB/s of peer-to-peer bandwidth – up to 6X faster than PCIe 3.0 alone4 – and enable the connection of up to 4 GPUs in a hive ring configuration (2 hives in 8 GPU servers).



Ultra-Fast HBM2 Memory: The AMD Radeon Instinct™ MI60 provides 32GB of HBM2 Error-correcting code (ECC) memory6, and the Radeon Instinct™ MI50 provides 16GB of HBM2 ECC memory. Both GPUs provide full-chip ECC and Reliability, Accessibility and Serviceability (RAS)7 technologies, which are critical to deliver more accurate compute results for large-scale HPC deployments.



Secure Virtualized Workload Support: AMD MxGPU Technology, the industry’s only hardware-based GPU virtualization solution, which is based on the industry-standard SR-IOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization) technology, makes it difficult for hackers to attack at the hardware level, helping provide security for virtualized cloud deployments.

