Intel Coffee Lake reviews

Grundet forsinkelse af vores egen Coffee Lake test, som mange andre store medier er ramt af, så har vi samlet de få der er på nuværende tidspunkt på engelsk indtil vores egen er klar
Syv måneder inde i Ryzen dominansen inden for multi-core mainstream markedet, vågner Intel op til dåd, og er nu officielt klar med deres 8 gen. quad-core processorer.
Deres nye 6 core familie, spreder over Core i7 and Core i5 series, og som noget nyt, kan Intel altså prale med en seks kernet processor, som aimes efter mainstream segmentet, hvor mange gamers befinder sig.
Intels Coffeelake-S CPUer understøtter kun 300 series bundkort, hvilket gør en opgradering fra Kaby Lake og Skylake, kan blive en bekostelig affære.
Vores egen test ere n smule forsinket grundet sen modtagelse, så indtil videre, har vi samlet en stak I kan underholdes med til vi er klar.
Specifikationer på Intel Coffee Lake:
i7-8700K
Cores / Threads - 6C/12T
Base Clock -3,7GHz
Turbo Clock - 4,7GHz
TDP - 95W
Memory Support -2666MHz
Price
359USD
i7-8700
Cores / Threads - 6C/12T
Base Clock - 3,2GHz
Turbo Clock - 4,6GHz
TDP - 65W
Memory Support - 2666MHz
Price
303USD
i5-8600K
Cores / Threads - 6C/6T
Base Clock - 3,6GHz
Turbo Clock - 4,3GHz
TDP - 95W
Memory Support - 2666MHz
Price
357USD
i5-8400
Cores / Threads - 6C/6T
Base Clock - 2,8GHz
Turbo Clock - 4,0GHz
TDP - 65W
Memory Support - 2666MHz
Price
182USD
i3-8350K
Cores / Threads - 4C/4T
Base Clock - 4,0GHz
Turbo Clock - n/a
TDP - 91W
Memory Support - 2400MHz
Price
168USD
i3-8100
Cores / Threads - 4C/4T
Base Clock - 3,6GHz
Turbo Clock - n/a
TDP - 65W
Memory Support - 2400MHz
Price
117USD
Globale test af Intel Coffee Lake processorer UK:
Listen opdateres løbede
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8600K
Intel Core i5-8400 ASROCK Z370 Fatal1ty Professional i7
Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS Gaming 7
Intel Core i7-8700K MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
Intel Core i7-8700K MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400 ASUS Prime Z370-A
PCWorld
Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
PCPerspective
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Paul’s Hardware
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Overclock3D
Intel Core i7-8700K ASUS Z370-A Prime
Intel Core i7-8700K
LegitReviews
Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
KitGuru
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400 ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-E
AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Intel Core i7-8700K
HardwareCanucks
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400
Guru3D
Intel Core i7-8700K AORUS Z370 Ultra Gaming
AORUS Z370 Gaming 7
MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
ASUS ROG Maximus X Hero
GamersNexus
Intel Core i7-8700K
BitWit
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-8700K MSI Z370 GODLIKE GAMING
Intel Core i7-8700K ASUS Rog Strix Z370-E
AnandTech
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i5-8400 AORUS Z370 Gaming 7