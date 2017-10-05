AUTHOR :
PUBLISHED : 2017-10-05 11:48:39

Intel Coffee Lake reviews


Grundet forsinkelse af vores egen Coffee Lake test, som mange andre store medier er ramt af, så har vi samlet de få der er på nuværende tidspunkt på engelsk indtil vores egen er klar

Syv måneder inde i Ryzen dominansen inden for multi-core mainstream markedet, vågner Intel op til dåd, og er nu officielt klar med deres 8 gen. quad-core processorer.


Deres nye 6 core familie, spreder over Core i7 and Core i5 series, og som noget nyt, kan Intel altså prale med en seks kernet processor, som aimes efter mainstream segmentet, hvor mange gamers befinder sig.


Intels Coffeelake-S CPUer understøtter kun 300 series bundkort, hvilket gør en opgradering fra Kaby Lake og Skylake, kan blive en bekostelig affære.


Vores egen test ere n smule forsinket grundet sen modtagelse, så indtil videre, har vi samlet en stak I kan underholdes med til vi er klar.


Specifikationer på Intel Coffee Lake:


i7-8700K

Cores / Threads - 6C/12T

Base Clock -3,7GHz


Turbo Clock - 4,7GHz


TDP - 95W


Memory Support -2666MHz


Price
359USD

 

i7-8700

Cores / Threads  - 6C/12T

Base Clock - 3,2GHz

Turbo Clock - 4,6GHz

TDP - 65W

Memory Support - 2666MHz

Price
303USD


i5-8600K

Cores / Threads - 6C/6T

Base Clock - 3,6GHz

Turbo Clock - 4,3GHz

TDP - 95W

Memory Support - 2666MHz

Price
357USD


i5-8400

Cores / Threads - 6C/6T

Base Clock - 2,8GHz

Turbo Clock - 4,0GHz

TDP - 65W

Memory Support - 2666MHz

Price
182USD

 

i3-8350K

Cores / Threads - 4C/4T

Base Clock - 4,0GHz

Turbo Clock - n/a

TDP - 91W

Memory Support - 2400MHz

Price
168USD

 

i3-8100

Cores / Threads - 4C/4T

Base Clock - 3,6GHz

Turbo Clock - n/a

TDP - 65W

Memory Support - 2400MHz

Price
117USD


