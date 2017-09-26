AUTHOR :

Intel præsenterer deres 8th Gen Intel Core processor familie til desktops

Intel annoncerer officielt deres 8th generation af processorer henvendt til desktops. Dermed byder de op til helt nye features, som meget vel kan løfte niveauet en tand for den almene forbruger.

Newest Processors Deliver Premium Performance, with a Boost in Frame Rate of up to 25% Gen over Gen

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® Z370 chipset are perfect for gamers, content creators and overclockers with a range of unlocked1 “K” processors.

Includes a new Intel® Core™ i7 desktop processor that is the best gaming processor ever from Intel2, first-ever 6-core Intel® Core™ i5 desktop processor and 4-core Intel® Core™ i3 desktop processor.



Performance boosts that deliver frame rate improvements of up to 25 percent3 compared with 7th Gen Intel Core for smooth gaming experiences and up to 65 percent faster editing4 in content creation compared with a 3-year-old machine.



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2017 – Intel today announced that its new family of 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors will be available for purchase beginning Oct. 5, 2017. The new desktop processor family is built for gamers, content creators and overclockers who require premium performance. Ranging from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7, these processors deliver premium performance for what comes next, opening the door for a new level of faster, easier and more immersive experiences.

This new family introduces the first-ever 6-core Intel Core i5 desktop processor and first-ever 4-core Intel Core i3 desktop processor. The family offers a wide range of performance options for consumers with unlocked1 “K” processors that deliver maximum tuning flexibility at each brand level and up to 40 platform PCIe 3.0 lanes for system expandability on graphics, storage and I/O. These processors are supported with new Intel Z370 chipset-based motherboards.

The top of the product stack – the Intel Core i7-8700K – is Intel’s best gaming desktop processor ever.2 It is capable of 4.7 GHz maximum single-core turbo frequency, the highest frequency ever from Intel thanks to Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, making it a performance powerhouse for both single and multi-threaded applications.

“We are laser-focused on giving the enthusiast community the ultimate desktop experience, from chart-topping performance to a platform that can flex with their needs,” said Anand Srivatsa, general manager of the Desktop Platform Group at Intel. “Our 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver tremendous improvements across the board and – for gamers, in particular– offer an unbeatable experience.”

Powerful, Fluid and Vivid Gaming

Gamers will revel in the powerful and fluid experience of gaming. Compared with 7th Gen Intel Core, gamers gain up to 25 percent more frames per second3 on popular and demanding games like Gears of War* 4. As gaming continues to expand to include a social audience while playing, performance while mega-tasking is critical so game + stream + record is now up to 2 times faster5 compared with a 3-year-old machine.

Advanced Content Creation

Save time and create more. The 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family positions Intel as the choice for speed, accuracy, power, format compatibility and high-quality graphics creation and consumption. Edit 4K 360-degree videos with ease – up to 32 percent faster6compared with the previous generation – plus, edit content up to 65 percent faster4compared with a 3-year-old PC.

Better Overclocking

Performance matters with overclocking. The 8th Gen Intel Core unlocked1 “K” processors will overclock to higher levels than prior generations. Intel has added new features to enhance the experience, including per core overclocking, max memory ratio up to 8,400 MT/s, real-time memory latency control, extended PLL trim controls, enhanced package power delivery, and updated Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility and Intel® Extreme Memory Profile.

Enhanced Platform

For the platform, the new Intel Z370 chipset provides improved power delivery needed for the new 6-core processors to reach their maximum performance as well as enhanced package power delivery for overclocking and memory routing support. More than 50 new motherboard and system designs will be available from a variety of leading providers.

Launch games and load media projects faster. Add Intel® Optane™ memory to desktop computer with an 8th Gen Intel Core processor to gain additional accelerated system responsiveness, up to 2.1 times faster7 compared with a 5-year-old desktop with HDD alone.

8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors will be available beginning Oct. 5, 2017.



