AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-08-08 10:39:01

Pressemeddelse: Intel annoncerer 14- to 18-core Skylake-X specifikationer

I en helt ny pressemeddelse, løfter Intel sløret for 14- to 18-core Skylake-X specifikationer

Today, Intel is releasing the specifications for the 12- to 18-core processors: Intel® Core™ i9-7920X, Intel Core i9-7940X, Intel Core i9-7960X and the Extreme Edition Intel Core i9-7980XE processors. Announced at Computex 2017, the Intel Core X-series processor family is the most powerful, scalable and accessible high-end desktop platform1 offered by Intel, designed to deliver the performance needed to meet extreme computing demands for virtual reality (VR), content creation, gaming and overclocking.

The new X-series processor family is the ultimate platform for content creators and gamers. Multitasking becomes extreme mega-tasking with simultaneous, compute-intensive, multithreaded workloads aligned in purpose, powered by up to 18 cores and 36 threads. And, with up to 68 PCIe 3.0 lanes on the platform, people have the ability to expand their systems with fast SSDs, up to four discrete GFX cards and ultrafast Thunderbolt™ 3 solutions.

Content creators can expect up to 20 percent better performance for VR content creation2 and up to 30 percent faster 4K video editing3 over the previous generation. This means less time waiting and more time designing new worlds and experiences. Gamers and enthusiasts will experience up to 30 percent faster extreme mega-tasking for gaming4 over the previous generation.

The 12-core Intel® Core™ X-series processor will be available starting on Aug. 28, and 14- to 18-core Intel® Core™ X-series processors will be available starting Sept. 25. The 4- to 10-core Intel® Core™ X-series processors are already on shelves and available at multiple retailers, along with more than 200 Intel X299 Chipset motherboards.



