AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-07-28 09:50:45

Ryzen 3 er officielt lanceret, og henvender sig til mainstream markedet

Ryzen 3 er officielt lanceret, og henvender sig til mainstream markedet. Det betyder ganske fristende priser set ud fra den performance vi har set fremvist flere gange.

Igår annoncerede AMD officielt AMD Ryzen 3, som er planlagt som værende en mainstream processor serie bygget på Zen arkitekturen, en AMD Ryzen 3 quad-core processor henvendt til masserne.



Ventetiden har været lang, og dette Ryzen 3 release byder på to SKUs, hvor begge er bygget med fire cores og fire threads, og som rosinen i pølseenden, er de ulåst med henblik på overclocking. Ryzen 3 1300X, er clocket på 3.5/3.7 GHz, mens vi på R3 1200 en lavere frekvens på 3.1/3.4 GHz.

Begge Ryzen 3 processorer, er iflg. AMD udråbt som VR-Ready som vi kender fra Ryzen 5 1400. Resten af deres Ryzen stak er VR Ready Premium.



Et blik på TDP, som i vores optik er vigtigt, viser en TPD på 65W.



De nye Ryzen 3 CPU’er bundles med en Wraith Stealth køler.



Ryzen 3 1300X prissættes til 129 USD, mens Ryzen 3 1200 rammer en pris på109 USD.

AMD udsender også en pressemeddelse.

Press Release:

AMD Completes Ryzen Mainstream Desktop Lineup with the Release of Ryzen 3 processors

New Ryzen 3 CPUs Deliver Exceptional Responsiveness and Performance at Mainstream Pricing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building off a momentous introduction of the AMD “Zen” core architecture named “Best New Technology” by independent reviewers around the globe, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today released two models of its mainstream-priced, high-efficiency AMD Ryzen™ 3 desktop processor — the AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X and AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200 CPUs. The two Ryzen 3 processors come equipped with true quad-core unlocked performance for gaming and computing, and join the award-winning AMD Ryzen™ 7 and Ryzen™ 5 desktop processors with a large and growing AM4 motherboard ecosystem.1

“These past few months have been an exciting period for AMD with the global launch of Ryzen 7, designed for even the most demanding power users, and the release of Ryzen 5, which meets and even exceeds the needs of serious Prosumers,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD. “Ryzen 3 is a significant addition to our Ryzen desktop processor lineup, scaling industry leading responsiveness and performance into a budget-friendly package for mainstream users. AMD’s Ryzen processor line reenergizes innovation and competition across the entire PC market, providing consumers with a newfound selection of processors that can fulfill their computing needs at virtually every price point.”

Performance and Availability



The Ryzen 3 lineup includes two 4-core, 4-thread desktop CPUs available for purchase, both of which support the new AM4 platform found throughout the entire mainstream Ryzen processor family. Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 are designed to deliver optimum performance for esports gaming and computing applications. Thanks to four physical processing cores, the Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 boast impressive multiprocessing advantages compared to the competition while delivering impressive game performance. And like all socket AM4 processors, Ryzen 3 is multiplier-unlocked to provide even more performance to users who appreciate the freedom to overclock.1

Product

Line

Model Cores Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) TDP (Watts) PRICE SEP (USD)

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 4 4 3.5 3.7 65 $ 129

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4 4 3.1 3.4 65 $ 109



Ryzen 3 1300X delivers a base clock of 3.5 GHz, a precision boost of 3.7GHz, and can even clock as high as 3.9 GHz with XFR in the presence of premium cooling2. The Ryzen 3 1200 maintains a base clock of 3.1 GHz and a precision boost of 3.4 GHz. Just like the entire Ryzen lineup, all Ryzen 3 processors feature a true artificial intelligence inside that employs a neural network to learn about your applications to send workloads down the fastest pathway inside the CPU for optimized performance. In addition, every Ryzen 3 processor is AMD VR Ready3 thanks to its advanced architecture and lightning-fast responsiveness.

AMD Ryzen 3 Processor and Platform Availability

Availability for both AMD Ryzen 3 models begins today at etailers around the world. All AMD Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors support the AM4 infrastructure, with extensive motherboard designs in market from all top ODMs, all built upon the following desktop chipsets for AMD Ryzen processors – the X370, B350 and the A320, the latter intended for mainstream PCs at new, consumer-friendly price points.

Wraith Stealth & Max Thermal Solutions

The AMD Ryzen 3 lineup also features the Wraith Stealth cooler, included with both the AMD Ryzen 1300X and Ryzen 1200. This capable AMD thermal solution is the quietest, lowest-profile option in the Wraith cooler lineup. In addition, originally only available exclusively as a pre-installed thermal solution in select partner systems, AMD today also announced that its top-of-the-line Wraith Max cooler with RGB programmable LED is now available for individual sale for $59 SEP USD. Compatible with AM4, AM3, and FM2 motherboards, the Wraith Max cooler is powerful enough to provide the premium cooling required to enable XFR on Ryzen 7 1800X, 1700X, and Ryzen 5 1600X while maintaining a noise level under 38dBA.2



