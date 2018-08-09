AUTHOR :

2018-08-09

ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D41 TUF Gaming Edition DDR4 RGB RAM

Hardware producenten ADATA Technology, har mange års erfaring med high-performance DRAM moduler og NAND Flash produkter, og nu udvider de familien med introducering af ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D41 TUF Gaming Edition DDR4 RGB.



Der bliver tale om en special edition, som er officielt TUF Gaming Alliance-certified, hvilket basalt set betyder RAM-kittet har gennemgået en række tests, som gør de opfylder en række standarder.



Specifikationer på XPG SPECTRIX D41 TUF Gaming Edition DDR4 RGB:



– Shining Through with RGB Lighting – Inspired by armor, the SPECTRIX D41 TUF Gaming Edition features bold-looking heat spreaders that reflect its impressive performance. On top is a fully exposed RGB LED light strip that glows unhindered, letting the colors and lighting effects of the user’s choosing shine through. Users can program the lighting effects to set up patterns, pulse speed, lighting intensity and more. The lighting effects are programmable via ASUS SYNC RGB lighting control software and can be synchronized with motherboards, graphics cards, and more for a combined visual impact.



– Speed and Efficacy – The SPECTRIX D41 TUF Gaming Edition delivers great performance with operating frequencies of up to 3200MHz. It supports both Intel X299 2666 MHz and AMD/ Ryzen platforms, as well as Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 2.0 for hassle-free overclocking through a PC’s operating system.



– Reliable and Durable – The SPECTRIX D41TUF Gaming Edition is built with high-quality chips filtered through a rigorous selection process that ensures maximum reliability and durability. It features a custom-engineered heatsink and a multi-layer PCB that offers improved signal transfer quality and greater stability. As with all ADATA and XPG memory modules, the SPECTRIX D41 XPG TUF Gaming Edition comes with a lifetime warranty.



