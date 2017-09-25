AUTHOR :

2017-09-25

G.Skill AMD Ryzen-optimeret Trident Z RGB DDR4 RAM klar i butikkerne

High end RAM er oppe i tiden, og lanceringen af AMD Ryzen har bestemt ikke gjort hypen mindre

G.Skill har annonceret nye AMD Ryzen-optimere Trident Z RGB DDR4 RAM, som allerede er tilgængelig fra oktober.



De nye Trident Z RGB RAM understøtter OC profiler på kompatible bundkort.

G.Skill skriver følgende:



Specifically designed for AMD Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper platforms, now there are vibrant options up to the popular DDR4-3200MHz CL14 or the massive 128GB (8x16GB) kits at up to 2933MHz. For a full range of memory kit capacity options, the new Trident Z RGB memory kit models are available at DDR4-2400MHz in 2-, 4-, and 8-module kit configurations with 8GB and 16GB modules, which allows for 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB memory kits for your AMD system.



AMD currently has two platform offerings, where Ryzen supports dual-channel with 2 or 4 memory modules and Threadripper supports quad-channel memory with 4 or 8 memory modules. To give a boost in memory performance to AMD number-crunching workstations and high-end graphic rendering systems, G.SKILL offers several selections for each AMD platform, including memory speeds of up to DDR4-2933MHz or ultra-high capacity at 128GB (8x16GB).



