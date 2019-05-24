AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-05-24 09:13:06

Nye Zadak Spark RGB DDR4 RAM præsenteret

Hardwareproducent Zadak har i denne uge annonceret sin nye SPARK RGB DDR4 RAM, som er prissat til $ 160 for et 8GBx2 3200MHz sæt.

SPARK RGB DDR4 modulet fås i sæt, der spænder fra 16 GB (2x8 GB) op til 64 GB (4x16 GB) med top-end modellerne kører ved 4133 MHz. Zadak har gjort overclocking enkel med XMP 2.0 support, så brugerne kan vælge deres foretrukne profil med tanke på stabil og pålidelig overclocking.



Pressemeddelelsen forklarer lidt mere om RGB-lyseffekterne og dens kompatibilitet.



“The jewel is the finishing touch on the five sections of the Dynamic Multi-Zone RGB lighting. With RGB zones also along the top, upper sides and upper corners, ZADAK has moved ambient lighting into a new realm. With a respectable 8 customizable lighting modes; Static, Breathing, Color Cycle, Rainbow, Comet, Flash, Wave, and Strobing, enthusiasts can easily take advantage of the vibrant and rich colors to put on a superb light show or simply enhance their gaming environment.



SPARK RGB DDR4 has full compatibility with Razer Chroma, Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, AsRock Polychrome Sync and Gigabyte RGB Fusion allowing users to control the RGB lighting, brightness and patterns with a wide range of motherboard software including the propriety

ZArsenal RGB from ZADAK.”

Specifikationer på ZADAK SPARK RGB DDR4 inkluderer:



Type: 288-Pin DDR4 UDIMM

Series: SPARK MEMORY DDR4

Speed: DDR4 2666MHz (PC4-21300)

DDR4 3000MHz (PC4-24000)

DDR4 3200MHz (PC4-25600)

DDR4 3600MHz (PC4-28800)

DDR4 4133MHz (PC4-33000)

Capacity: 8GB Single

16GB Single

16GB (8GBX2) Kit 2

32GB (16GBX2) Kit 2

32GB (8GBX4) Kit 4

64GB (16GBX4) Kit 4

CAS latency

D4 2666 C16-18-18-38 1.2V

D4 3000 C16-18-18-38 1.35V

D4 3200 C16-18-18-38 1.35V

D4 3600 C17-19-19-39 1.35V

D4 4133 C19-21-21-42 1.4V

Measurements: (W)13.6cmx(H)4.3cmx(D)0.8cm

Compatibility: Intel 100, 200, and 300 series and AMD Ryzen platforms



