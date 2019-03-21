AUTHOR :

2019-03-21

Samsung annoncerer ny tredje generation 10nm Class DRAM

Samsung har annonceret sin nye tredje generations 10nm-klasse DRAM, der er designet med fokus på høj ydeevne og også bedre effektivitet.

Samsung vil starte masseproduktion af sin nye 1z-nm 8GB DDR4 RAM i anden halvdel af 2019, og det forventes at nå frem til servere og high-end PC segmentet i 2020.

“Our commitment to break through the biggest challenges in technology has always driven us toward greater innovation. We are pleased to have laid the groundwork again for stable production of next-generation DRAM that ensures the highest performance and energy efficiency,” said Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM product & technology, Samsung Electronics. “As we build out our 1z-nm DRAM lineup, Samsung is aiming to support its global customers in their deployment of cutting-edge systems and enabling proliferation of the premium memory market.

Samsung’s development of the 1z-nm DRAM paves the way for an accelerated global IT transition to next-generation DRAM interfaces such as DDR5, LPDDR5 and GDDR6 that will power a wave of future digital innovation. Subsequent 1z-nm products with higher capacities and performance will allow Samsung to strengthen its business competitiveness and solidify its leadership in the premium DRAM market for applications that include servers, graphics and mobile devices"

Du kan finde flere detajler om tredje generatio 10nm-Class DRAM fra Samsung via producentens website HER

