AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-05-18 14:01:00

TeamGroup fremviser nye DDR4-3466 RAM til AMD Ryzen

Er jagten gået ind på næste PC byggeri, er står du overfor at vælge RAM, så er de nye TeamGroup T-Force Dark Pro DDR4 gaming RAM måske værd at overveje.

Nøje udviklet til AMD Ryzen, byder de nye T-Force Dark Pro RAM på frekvenser op til 3466 MHz, og har ifølge TeamGroup fokus på stabilitet og performance. Dermed et perfekt match til gamere og overclocking.

”The T-Force Dark Pro RAM has been designed to offer high-performance gaming memory and is equipped with a heat spreader and all new exterior design concept and multi-layer metal processing. “A unique personal style can be created by matching red and gray nameplates to its low-profile iron gray. T-FORCE DARK PRO also provides absolute stability and reliability with laboratory-scale burn-in test and compatibility verification for major motherboard brands worldwide. From the moment it was released, the popularity of T-FORCE DARK PRO has been on the top demand of DDR4 gaming market. Now T-FORCE is pleased to announce the new specifications DDR4 3466 MHz which push the envelope to the ultra-high performance which will satisfy all the gamers’ need for top-notch hardware gaming experience.”



